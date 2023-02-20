Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Luck on the work front

Aries Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Luck on the work front

Published on Feb 20, 2023

Horoscope Today for February 20 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aries. Financial condition may improve. All your health issues may be over and you may attract positivity. Some may undertake trips to lighten up the mood. A new job may require relocation.

Aries Daily Horoscope Today for February 20, 2023: Things may get better on the love front and you and your beloved may enjoy great time and bond of love.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Dear Aries, the day may bring luck on the work front and you may reap rewards of your hard work and dedication at work. Daily astrological prediction says, getting reward, respect and recognition on the professional front is on the cards. Financial condition may improve. All your health issues may be over and you may attract positivity. Some may undertake trips to lighten up the mood. A new job may require relocation.

Things may get better on the love front and you and your beloved may enjoy great time and bond of love. A family event may keep you occupied with preparations. You may go out of town to attend the wedding of a close friend. Everything seems in your favour, but some property issues may crop up so be cautious while dealing with property matters today.

What do your planets indicate about your day?

Aries Finance Today:

It seems to be a moderate day. You may think of some good investment options and re-evaluate your budget. Avoid investing money in property today.

Aries Family Today:

The day may bring mixed results for the Aries natives. You may spend the day at home and enjoy soulful music. Kids may be busy preparing for competitive exams. Health of an elderly may be the cause of concern.

Aries Career Today:

The day may be lucky for the Aries natives. Great things, rewards, and recognition are predicted on the work front. Some may think about accepting new job offers with great perks and high salaries.

Aries Health Today:

It seems to be a favorable day. Those who are working on their fitness goals may achieve desired results. You may also get compliments from others for your perfect shape and figure.

Aries Love Life Today:

It seems to be a suitable day to discuss important matter with your beloved. A misunderstanding with your love partner may be resolved today and you may spend a fun time with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

