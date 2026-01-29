Edit Profile
    Aries Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: An auspicious day for job seekers

    Aries Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews.

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for more opportunities

    Resolve relationship issues and ensure you play a significant role in the workplace. Your financial status will be normal. The physical health is also good today.

    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Spend more time with your loved one and share your emotions. Be gentle and productive at work. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

    Spend more time with your loved one and share your emotions. Be gentle and productive at work. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

    Aries Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship demands more attention. There will be tremors in the love affair. Some relationships may also break up today. Avoid the circumstances that may lead to negative consequences. It is crucial to keep the lover in good spirits. You both may spend more time together. It is also good to make a decision on the future with the consent of parents. Married females will be happy to conceive today.

    Aries Career Horoscope Today

    The official life will have hiccups today. You need to be careful while having projects with tight deadlines. There will also be interruptions in the form of office politics. Some tasks will demand additional working hours. You must update your technical skills to meet the project requirements. The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews. Businessmen may pick the day to launch a new project or product. Some traders will also sign new partnerships today.

    Aries Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today, and this will help you make smart investments. You may consider the stock market and speculative business. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances and vehicles. There will be success in financial decisions. The day is also good to settle a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Businessmen will also sign new financial deals related to trade expansions.

    Aries Health Horoscope Today

    Though you are good in terms of health, it is wise to be careful while boarding a train. Some natives will develop complaints related to viral fever or oral health. Seniors may also complain about breathing issues today. Athletes may suffer minor injuries. You should also be careful while suffering from pain in the chest. Today is a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco. You may also join a gym for physical fitness.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

    Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    Read today's Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
