UP CM Yogi to kick-start plantation drive in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will plant a sapling in Gorakhpur on July 12 as part of a mega plantation drive that aims to plant over 35 crore saplings across Uttar Pradesh in a single day. On Thursday, the state government released a list of ministers who will plant saplings along with the locations where they will do so. The UP government aims to plant over 35 crore saplings across Uttar Pradesh in a single day on July 12. (For Representation)

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak will plant a sapling in Lucknow, while deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will be in Jhansi for the same exercise. Minister of state for health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh will be in Amethi to kick-start the drive there.

In all, names of ministers, MLAs, office-bearers of various government organisations were released. Union ministers will also participate in the campaign. Jitin Prasada will be in Pilibhit for the plantation drive.

In over 22,240 hectares of land in the catchment areas of 13 rivers, 3.83 crore sapling will be planted under the Aviral Dhara plantation initiative, as part of the annual plantation drive of Uttar Pradesh. The state has planned to plant 35 crore sapling on July under the mega drive, while over 5 crore sapling were planted on June 5.

Department of forest, environment, and climate change will plant the highest number of saplings (15.50 crore), while the rural development department will plant 10 crore saplings, agriculture (3.25 crore), horticulture (1.50 crore), and panchayati raj (1.22 crore). Additionally, 5.50 lakh saplings will be planted along the Ganga Expressway.