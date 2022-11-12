Aries Horoscope Today, Nov 12, 2022: It's a favorable day

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The day may be excellent for the Aries natives. You may be occupied with some religious activities today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, healthwise, you may feel fine and spend time in reading motivational books. It is better not to involve in any worthless arguments with sibling or spouse. Some may spend money on self-care and entertainment. Working professionals may be busy with understanding new technologies. Love birds may think about trying something new today.

Those who have been planning to go on a trip with childhood friends, they may find the day favorable to execute their trip plans. A wonderful trip experience may fill you with happiness and contentment. Some good property deals are on your way. You may renovate an old or ancestral property to rent it out.

What do your planets indicate about the rest of your day?

Aries Finance Today:

This is a favorable day and stars are supporting your progress on the business front. You may get chance to work with foreign clients. Past investments may start reaping rewards soon.

Aries Family Today:

It’s not a suitable day on the family front. You may be concerned about health of your kids. Parents may also poke their nose into your personal matters and lots of interference may hamper your privacy.

Aries Career Today:

This is a moderately favorable day. You may get job in your dream company, but you may find it hard to mingle with co-workers and understand the project requirements.

Aries Health Today:

This is going to be an excellent day and your positive mindset may attract happiness. You may be busy with some business meetings. Some may feel excited about an upcoming social event. You may be clear about your fitness goals.

Aries Love Life Today:

The day is not less than a blessing on the love front. You may get desired marriage proposals. You may get chance to enjoy a coffee date with your crush and share your feelings.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

