As April 2026 comes to an end, A Vedic astrologer predicts the year ahead for those born on April 30

People celebrating their birthday tomorrow on April 30, may step into a year that encourages leadership, stability and new financial possibilities, according to tarot reader Kishori Sud. The tarot cards drawn by Kishori suggest a phase where confidence rises, and opportunities appear, but staying alert and making thoughtful decisions will be equally important in this year ahead.

How Love and relationships lie ahead for you in 2026?

Read the yearly predictions shared by a Vedic astrologer for April 30 borns.(Photo: Woman's World)

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According to Kishori, the King of Wands brings passion and attraction, while the Emperor tarot card brings commitment. Hence, you will foresee stability in love, while new emotional beginnings are also possible.

Also Read May 2026 Horoscope: A US tarot reader shares the monthly predictions for each zodiac sign

How Career and financial prospects lie ahead for you in 2026?

“The Ace of Pentacles shows a new opportunity, this could be a new job, business, or financial start”, predicts Kishori. Career prospects appear encouraging, especially for those ready to take initiative. Also, emphasise the importance of staying strategic and avoiding shortcuts when making financial decisions.

Which is the best crystal for people born on April 30?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Kishori, “this is a year of power, protection, and financial growth”. Hence, the Tiger’s Eye will be the best crystal for the year ahead. What birthday rituals should you follow in 2026? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kishori, “this is a year of power, protection, and financial growth”. Hence, the Tiger’s Eye will be the best crystal for the year ahead. What birthday rituals should you follow in 2026? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kishori suggests that keeping a coin in your wallet afterwards is believed to represent protection and financial growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kishori suggests that keeping a coin in your wallet afterwards is believed to represent protection and financial growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also,place a few rice grains, a pinch of turmeric and a coin on a small plate. Think about a goal connected to success or stability and say: ‘I lead with wisdom. I build with strength. I attract lasting success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also,place a few rice grains, a pinch of turmeric and a coin on a small plate. Think about a goal connected to success or stability and say: ‘I lead with wisdom. I build with strength. I attract lasting success. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Disclaimer: This article is based on insights shared by a professional expert. Predictions may vary for individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disclaimer: This article is based on insights shared by a professional expert. Predictions may vary for individuals. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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