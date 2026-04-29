As April 2026 comes to an end, A Vedic astrologer predicts the year ahead for those born on April 30

People celebrating their birthday tomorrow on April 30, may step into a year that encourages leadership, stability and new financial possibilities, according to tarot reader Kishori Sud. The tarot cards drawn by Kishori suggest a phase where confidence rises, and opportunities appear, but staying alert and making thoughtful decisions will be equally important in this year ahead. Read the yearly predictions shared by a Vedic astrologer for April 30 borns. (Photo: Woman's World)

How Love and relationships lie ahead for you in 2026? According to Kishori, the King of Wands brings passion and attraction, while the Emperor tarot card brings commitment. Hence, you will foresee stability in love, while new emotional beginnings are also possible.

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How Career and financial prospects lie ahead for you in 2026? “The Ace of Pentacles shows a new opportunity, this could be a new job, business, or financial start”, predicts Kishori. Career prospects appear encouraging, especially for those ready to take initiative. Also, emphasise the importance of staying strategic and avoiding shortcuts when making financial decisions.

Which is the best crystal for people born on April 30? According to Kishori, “this is a year of power, protection, and financial growth”. Hence, the Tiger’s Eye will be the best crystal for the year ahead.

What birthday rituals should you follow in 2026? Kishori suggests that keeping a coin in your wallet afterwards is believed to represent protection and financial growth.

Also,place a few rice grains, a pinch of turmeric and a coin on a small plate. Think about a goal connected to success or stability and say: ‘I lead with wisdom. I build with strength. I attract lasting success.

Disclaimer: This article is based on insights shared by a professional expert. Predictions may vary for individuals.