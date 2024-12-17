Astrology says the weekend before the winter solstice will be lucky in love. Find how

The days are growing shorter, Yule is approaching, and experts say this weekend is ideal for proposing. A special week in love before the winter solstice.(Pixabay)

Wedding specialist Chris Bajda points out that this time of year is always significant for couples, but one date stands out — the winter solstice. Taking place on Saturday, December 21, the solstice combines ancient traditions, deep symbolism, and a sense of fresh beginnings.

December 21, has a natural symmetry, representing two people coming together in union. On this day, the Earth tilts farthest from the sun, resulting in the shortest day and longest night of the year. While the sunlight is at its lowest, luck and possibilities are high, making it a powerful moment to ask for a partner’s hand in marriage.

The word solstice means “the Sun stands still,” as the sun appears to pause in the sky from our perspective. It’s a beautiful metaphor for couples starting their forever journey as the world shifts into brighter days. The winter solstice marks a turning point when days slowly start to grow longer, symbolizing transformation and renewal — a perfect backdrop for new beginnings like an engagement.

For thousands of years, humans have celebrated this time of year with feasts, gatherings, and traditions to honour the return of the light after the darkest days. Proposing on the solstice allows couples to add their own love story to this rich history. It’s a meaningful day to mark the start of their life together, with each year’s solstice serving as a reminder of the moment their journey as a couple truly began.