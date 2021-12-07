Cancer Daily Horoscope for December 6: Big turns on career front

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancers, you are adorable. You are the caring and loving zodiac of all. You are the best shoulder to cry upon for emotional support. Your emotions run deep like your other water signs. Emotions and empathy are your real strength. Your cardinal nature allows you to start things and carry along the process. You are a feeler instead of a thinker. You have an ambitious side that helps you to get things done in super-efficient ways. You are known for your moodiness. Your moods change just like the phases of the moon. Many natives of Cancer love and connect with the moon deeply which is the true ruler of this sign. Have a read about your day ahead.

Cancer Finance Today

Hey cancer, your money is coming and going out of your hand as you please. You are content with resources and possessions. Keep your Wishlist away and save some of it for future use and investments.

Cancer Family Today

You are a home buddy, you love your family and it functions with your presence. Someone in your family is missing you dearly. Pick up the phone and make some calls today.

Cancer Career Today

You have made a few decisions concerning your career and professional life. You have chosen a new path for yourself. If you want to switch, this is a good day to apply somewhere more resonating.

Cancer Health Today

It is good that you are working with all your focus. But you do not have to work tirelessly till the time you exhaust yourself. You often take care of others but this is the time to take good care of your health now.

Cancer Love Life Today

Getting into regular arguments with your love? Avoiding, will not work in your favour. Talk it through! You can intuitively pick the answers to the silence but your partner does not have such gifts as you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

