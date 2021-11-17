Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 17: Love is in the Air!
Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 17: Love is in the Air!

  • Dear Cancer, you may get showered with some unexpected profit in your business. You will begin to look and feel healthy. You are going to enjoy a much needed romantic time together.
The trip will leave you exhausted, but you will still manage to source all the energy that lies within you to make the best arrangements because it concerns a person close to your heart.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancer individuals are blessed with expansive and wild imaginations that can turn a word into a story in a matter of minutes. It’s therefore unsurprising that you are often hailed as creative geniuses. You feel extremely happy to share your feelings of love for someone or something artistically through poems and writings. You tend to have a strong creative force. Experiment something new to bring out the best in you! This will give you a break from your regular and monotonous routine as well. The trip will leave you exhausted, but you will still manage to source all the energy that lies within you to make the best arrangements because it concerns a person close to your heart.

Cancer Finance Today

You may get showered with some unexpected profit in your business that will attract the flow of money towards you. Therefore, any of your money related work would not be put on hold. If you are into business, you are advised to go for huge investments. Laying the foundation of a new business seems to be a bright idea. You will be able to pay your debts and enjoy profits.

Cancer Family Today

You have been feeling like you are being pulled in different directions and you could not decide which way to go. These pulls will become even stronger today and taking a decision becomes even more difficult.

Cancer Career Today

You are at the beginning of your career. So, you need to look up to the next step of the ladder and also the path you just walked. Any faults made at either of the places will cost you much later in life.

Cancer Health Today

Your skin will especially benefit from your health-related changes. Your skin related issues are likely to get better now and those working out to lose some weight are also likely to find the day exciting. You will begin to look and feel healthy.

Cancer Love Life Today

Be aware that though you are well suited, you will require adjustments in order to let the relationship become enduring rather than only a passing fancy. Couples are going to enjoy a much needed romantic time together.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

