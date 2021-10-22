Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 22: Trust your instincts!

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A personal or professional setback may leave you feeling mistrustful of others. You worry that others are keeping secrets from you. Trust your instincts and avoid giving too much credence to happenstance. Keeping faith in yourself will help you overcome life's hurdles. Expectations will be high but you can live up to them. New plans might have to be quickly drawn up and impromptu journeys undertaken today may leave you a little stressed. Dealing with one thing at a time will help. Property management and real estate concerns could be high up on your list of priorities for the day. Don't take any risks but instead double and triple check all decisions you make. Students should not underestimate their abilities in the face of criticism from others. It is better to enroll yourself in a professional course and give your best.

Cancer Finance Today

Today, you will do well to focus on accumulating wealth which will help you guard against future risks. Your endeavors to give a boost to your savings will reap rich dividends. Those in retail or trade will succeed in expanding their consumer base substantially.

Cancer Family Today

Your relationship with your family members will improve and you can expect a blissful time all day. You will share a close bond with friends, and they will support you whenever required.

Cancer Career Today

Capitalize on your tenacity and imagination as you undertake new work projects at the workplace today. Those involved in a prestigious project can expect support from superiors and colleagues.

Cancer Health Today

You feel conflicted about your spiritual beliefs. You may feel pulled in different directions, making the search for inner peace quite vexing. Avoid lethargy in the exercise routine.

Cancer Love Life Today

Those single can expect to meet someone which will lead to a new relationship. Those married will experience harmony in their relationship. Save time for a romantic gesture to show your partner how much you care.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

