Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Cancer Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: Be sensible when you are in charge of crucial tasks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: You may also require brushing up on the negotiation skills.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You sound confident today

Give up egos and spend more time with your lover today. Prove diligence at the workplace through commitment. There will also be financial prosperity today.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your attitude is crucial in the relationship. Continue your commitment to work that promises better results. Handle wealth diligently. Health demands more care.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Consider the emotions of the lover today. This will help you settle all existing issues in the relationship. You need to be a good listener today. Some natives will demand more attention from the lover. Today is also a good day to take a call on the marriage. Those who are keen to surprise their lover may resent gifts in the second part of the day. A night drive is a romantic way to end the day. Be careful while you discuss the previous love affair, as this may also create chaos.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible when you are in charge of crucial tasks. Banking, accounting, legal, animation, aviation, copy editing, and mechanical professionals will have a tight schedule, while government employees may expect a change in location. It is good to avoid office politics today. Your commitment will work out in meeting the deadlines. You may also require brushing up on the negotiation skills. Traders may have issues with municipal authorities regarding licensing, taxes, and policies. Troubleshoot this problem today.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good, and this gives you opportunities to try new ventures, including stock and trading. You can also utilize the wealth to renovate the home. Today is also a good day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Businessmen will have trouble raising funds and wait a few days to expand the trade to new territories. Some females will also require financial help for a sibling.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac issues should be careful while lifting objects or while walking. Viral fever, oral health, vision issues, and sore throat are other common health issues that may occur. Some females may develop minor cuts while chopping vegetables in the kitchen. You may attend a gym or yoga session to keep your emotions in control. You may also require giving up both oil and sugar from the diet.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
