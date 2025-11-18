Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
Cancer Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: Your career may see bright moments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Financial life will see minor issues today.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You smile even in tough hours

Show sincerity in the relationship & confirm good performance at work. No major medical issue will come up today. You should also pay attention to expenditure.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be sensitive towards the lover’s needs and also prove your mettle at the workplace. You will see that both health and wealth are good.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere and also provide space to the partner. This will make the relationship stronger. You must have control over egos. It is also good not to impose your opinions on the lover today. Some females will get engaged or will also get the support of their parents for the love affair. Spend more time where you both will share emotions. Married females may also conceive today. Avoid the interference of a third person in the relationship.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Your career will see bright moments. Those who have just joined an organization should be highly expressive to create an impact among their superiors. Some tasks will require may require you to work additional hours. Painters, authors, musicians, and actors will see opportunities to display their talent today. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies, but this will be resolved in a day or two.. Students will succeed in getting admission to higher studies at foreign universities.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Financial life will see minor issues today. The returns from previous investments may not be as good as per the expectation. You must be careful about the expenditure. However, the second part is good for buying electronic appliances. Do not blindly trust someone in financial affairs. This is applicable even to friends and business partners. Some females will also be dragged into a property-related dispute today.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

While the general health would be good, be careful while traveling. It is good to carry a medicine kit. Females will have pain in the stomach. Have a proper diet rich in nutrients, and also exercise to stay fit. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Oral health is a health issue that may hurt you today. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler today.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

