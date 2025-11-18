Cancer Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: Your career may see bright moments
Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You smile even in tough hours
Show sincerity in the relationship & confirm good performance at work. No major medical issue will come up today. You should also pay attention to expenditure.
Be sensitive towards the lover’s needs and also prove your mettle at the workplace. You will see that both health and wealth are good.
Cancer Love Horoscope Today
Be sincere and also provide space to the partner. This will make the relationship stronger. You must have control over egos. It is also good not to impose your opinions on the lover today. Some females will get engaged or will also get the support of their parents for the love affair. Spend more time where you both will share emotions. Married females may also conceive today. Avoid the interference of a third person in the relationship.
Cancer Career Horoscope Today
Your career will see bright moments. Those who have just joined an organization should be highly expressive to create an impact among their superiors. Some tasks will require may require you to work additional hours. Painters, authors, musicians, and actors will see opportunities to display their talent today. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies, but this will be resolved in a day or two.. Students will succeed in getting admission to higher studies at foreign universities.
Cancer Money Horoscope Today
Financial life will see minor issues today. The returns from previous investments may not be as good as per the expectation. You must be careful about the expenditure. However, the second part is good for buying electronic appliances. Do not blindly trust someone in financial affairs. This is applicable even to friends and business partners. Some females will also be dragged into a property-related dispute today.
Cancer Health Horoscope Today
While the general health would be good, be careful while traveling. It is good to carry a medicine kit. Females will have pain in the stomach. Have a proper diet rich in nutrients, and also exercise to stay fit. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Oral health is a health issue that may hurt you today. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler today.
Cancer Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
- Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
- Symbol: Crab
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Stomach & Breast
- Sign Ruler: Moon
- Lucky Day: Monday
- Lucky Color: White
- Lucky Number: 2
- Lucky Stone: Pearl
Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
