Cancer Horoscope Today, May 29, 2026: Detachment from your work may bring you peace

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction Says Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Today brings softer emotional energy and a gradual sense of relief after a mentally exhausting period. Situations that once felt emotionally heavy may no longer affect you as intensely as before. You could notice yourself slowly pulling away from stress, pressure, or emotional patterns that had been draining your peace for some time. Healing may still feel slow, but your mindset is beginning to shift in a healthier direction. The day supports emotional recovery, quiet reflection, and creating distance from situations that no longer deserve your energy.

Love Horoscope Today Love may begin feeling emotionally lighter today.

Single individuals may realise they are no longer as emotionally affected by past disappointments as before. Healing in love may still feel gradual, but emotional peace is slowly returning.

Those in relationships could slowly move past old misunderstandings or emotionally draining patterns.

Career Horoscope Today Career matters may feel less emotionally overwhelming today. You could begin mentally detaching from stressful work situations, pressure, or responsibilities that had been draining you heavily. The day supports emotional balance, healthier boundaries, and a calmer approach towards professional matters.

Money Horoscope Today Financial stress may slowly begin easing today as your emotional state feels more balanced. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities or future worries, you may find yourself thinking more calmly and practically about money decisions and long-term stability.

Health Horoscope Today Your emotional health may need extra attention today after carrying stress for too long. Rest, silence, calming sounds, or spending time near water may help you feel mentally lighter and emotionally settled.

Advice for the day Spend a few quiet moments near water or listen to calming sounds tonight. This may help bring emotional comfort and mental peace.

(Inputs from Kishori Sud)