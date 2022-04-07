Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 7

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Dear Cancer, you have been following your heart all this while, but now you must make sure that you make the right choices and that too at the right time. This is especially applicable while making your career choices. Being carefulwill bring you great results in the future. You possess a great imagination and intellect and this can be a great combination and bring about several positive changes in society. You need to be more alert and stay connected to prevailing social issues around you. You have always believed in placing your opinion diligently and with dignity. You know it very well where your opinion is required and valued the most. You have been too busy for the last few days and the time is right to plan a trip with your kids or friends. You can consider investing in your ancestral property outside abroad and reap rich benefits.

Cancer Finance Today

The day will be great money-wise and you will be overwhelmed to see the gain from your investment in the share market. You can expect some more good news regarding your investments and finances. Good returns are expected from your past transactions.

Cancer Family Today

Those who have been staying away from their families for the last couple of years will feel homesick. You might feel a little detached and low. If you feel the urge to stay connected with your family, you must not hesitate. Your family is also missing you and your calls and messages uplift their day and mood.

Cancer Career Today

Those who are into business will find new expansion opportunities. If you are planning to start a new joint venture, you should do it with proper paperwork and other legal formalities to avoid further complications and disputes.

Cancer Health Today

You have been trying to shed those extra kilos but all your efforts are in vain. All you need to do is, plan a systematic health schedule. You must avoid eating junk. Routine health check-upside also recommended for you.

Cancer Love Life

You are advised to prioritise your commitments and responsibilities. Stay away from any conflict and argument as it can take a toll on your relationship. You value your relationship; it is just your busy schedule that is not allowing you to spend more time with your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

