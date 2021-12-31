Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 31: Be expressive!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The stars tell that you’re in a period of transition, at least in your mind, that is. This is the time to tap into intuition and follow your guts without hesitation. Be bold to decide for yourself. You definitely have the tendency to be overly aggressive, but most often that’s just the symbol of your loyalty and intensity to your loved ones. Try to take things slowly rather than being over-excited and extremely passionate.

Capricorn Finance Today

A good day to invest in property and new projects. Energies are also in direction lightening up the path for the money to come to you. You may feel financially satisfied today with nothing more but nothing less too. Be content in what you get or else the greed is never satisfied.

Capricorn Family Today

Facing the problems together is what’s going to strengthen your bond with your family. You may understand their concerns and problems when you wear their shoes. It’s time to show support and act friendly. You may feel happy and important as your advices may be liked and praised.

Capricorn Career Today

Keeping up the vibrance may be easy since you have magic on your side. You may be the performer for the day on the work front. An important project may come naturally to you as walking to a child. It’s time to celebrate your success but don’t forget to prepare for tomorrow.

Capricorn Health Today

Keeping your worries to yourself and not sharing your feelings will disturb you mentally. You may feel tensed and pressurized about some personal matters that may affect your health too. Taking too many medicines is not the solution focus on curing the problem not curbing it.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Just make sure to listen to your heart and follow your intuition—if you're having second thoughts, they're probably right. If you feel like it’s difficult to connect on the intellectual level, convey that openly as it’s better to sort things out or end them than carrying them as a burden. You may feel a little bad right now but it may save you from the problems in future.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

