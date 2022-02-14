Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 14: Love won't favour singles

Capricorn (Dec 21 - Jan 20)



You’re rational and methodological. Everybody wants to work with you because of these traits. But you’re also setting unrealistic standards for people around you. You’re being a little unfair. Try to relax and respect people's boundaries. They have their own set ways too. You need to respect that.

Capricorn Finance today



You might be struggling to make ends meet. While it’s very hard, you need to remember that this isn’t going to last. Stay strong and look for better prospects to earn. Hang tight, you’ll come out stronger.

Capricorn Family today



Take a break from work and take your family out for the weekend, spend time with them. Plan fun activities as everybody needs refreshment and positivity in their life. If you’re al; individually happy and content, harmony won’t be hard to establish.

Capricorn Career today



If you feel overshadowed or unheard, take it up with people at work. Communicate clearly. Set goals for yourself and start focusing on completing them. Now is the time to focus solely on your goals. Sincerity and commitment will lead you to greater heights.

Capricorn Health today



Health is and should always be your number one priority. If you ignore it now, you’ll have to face issues later. Start small but the idea is to begin. A little change in the diet along with lesser work hours and more hours for exercise as well as other refreshing activities is needed from you.

Capricorn Love life today



For singles, now isn’t the time to risk everything for love. It’s time for you to establish yourself and focus on other goals. For people in a relationship, it’s tough right now but you’ve seen the best of times together and you need to stick and fight through it as a team. Be patient and understanding, respect each other's space but also don’t forget to show them how much they mean to you. A little reassurance can set things right.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

