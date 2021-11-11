Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 11: Be an inspiration

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Ambitious and hardworking, a person born under Capricorn sign is quite concerned about the career. People having this sign would be the most powerful ones. They are very resourceful. Capricorns are committed and hard workers to the core. They very well know that only hard work will bring success in the long run. People with this star sign are a clear example of hard work and accomplishment. If you have recently appeared in some kind of exam, you might receive a positive result. Your hard work and dedication will pay off. It seems that workload and health will keep you busy. You will not receive much time to relax or do the things that you love. Therefore, before work takes over all of your time, you should go out and complete all the chores like grocery shopping.

Capricorn Finance Today

Today, the planetary configuration suggests that your judgement can go wrong about an investment, which can be difficult to deal with. Just make sure you are happy with the way your work proceeds, and this would enable you to make progress in the way you would like to achieve.

Capricorn Family Today

If you are down or haunted by your past, a close family member will come for your rescue. An important connection at work will open up the door of opportunity to yoke out imagination. Do not turn back to dig past.

Capricorn Career Today

You are now an inspiration for everyone. You will soon get a big promotion or profit because of this achievement. Your skills and hard work will finally pay off.

Capricorn Health Today

You must pay a lot of attention to your feet. You are in a job which involves a lot of footwork, so you need to take extra care. Use socks and shoes regularly. If you experience some pain then go for a foot massage or dip your feet in warm water for half an hour or so. If the pain gets severe, consult your nearest doctor.

Capricorn Love Life Today

A third person has some selfish motives. The miscommunication between you and you're beloved will be intensified with the arrival of this person into your lives. But if yours is a strong bond, it will sustain this storm too.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026