Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 16: Don’t rush!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The tenth astrological sign originates with the stardust from the constellation of Capricorns. Spending a little time getting it right now will make all the difference when things go live. Things are likely to speed up and this can drive up the mental stress for you. Remember, you are a Capricorn and you can go through it alone. Summing up, you will feel satisfied at last. You will find yourself wishing things that ended in a harmonious way. It's the time for endless possibilities so move for with the springs in your steps. It's time to release your attachments with the past, Capricorn. Bag packs may not be in the charts today, if planning to go for a trip better give it a thought again and plan everything nicely to avoid hindrance in the enjoyment later.

Capricorn Finance Today

Income seems to be coming from the big plans you have which you're probably already thinking about. There are some compelling reasons to wait for a little and go slowly. Thinking of buying land or other assets should be carefully viewed with the hawk eyes and owl wise mind. Be a fox and decide on the matters after consultation from some experts to avoid risks.

Capricorn Family Today

Slow down or sideline the extra excitement as it can be a reason for the disputes among family and closed ones. Try to take things slowly rather than making strides.

Capricorn Career Today

Momentum starts to build up, and you could even make up for the amounts and popularity you lost in the workplace. Put an even fine lens to not miss any more details.

Capricorn Health Today

The dynamic energies can spark visionary problems for you so be a little watchful. You need more energy to go through things so remember to have a sound sleep and meditation is the key for you to get low on the stress levels.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love life can be demanding adding to the burdens of the droved-up stress in career. Remember disputes can be solved rather than running away from them and avoiding each other.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026