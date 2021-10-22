Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 22: To grow let your ego go

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Follow your gut today. Instincts coupled with imagination will lead you to new vistas which will enhance both your personal and expert life. Let your true self shine and you can do no wrong. Your sense of ambition will encourage you to seek out new opportunities. You feel electrified, full of confidence, ready for everything the day might bring. This will help you take on the most problematic tasks with consummate ease. You also need to be ready to hear pros and cons honestly with an open mind. Let go of ego and you will truly grow. Also, avoid getting drawn up into arguments that don't involve you. Some of you can finalize a profitable property deal today; take care as you look over the paperwork and fine print to avoid any hassles in future.

Capricorn Finance Today

Businessperson and entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plans because circumstances are favorable. Steps taken today will lead to big gains in the future. Adding to your wealth is foretold as cash comes to you from various sources.

Capricorn Family Today

This is a good time to resolve any family issue and to have an open discussion, if necessary. Share your excess of love and warmth with people who really mean a lot to you. It will restore happiness and joy in your relationships.

Capricorn Career Today

Working as a team will help you progress steadily, and you will be able to achieve unexpected results. A promotion or change in location could soon be yours.

Capricorn Health Today

Be attentive to your health and follow up on any concerns. Try to avoid stress today. Deal with things as they come instead of rushing to meet a problem head-on.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Be open and communicative as you and your significant other work through a challenging situation. A frank and honest conversation will work wonders. Avoid making a hasty decision in your love life, as you may regret it later on.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

