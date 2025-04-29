Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Apr 29, 2025, predicts minor frictions in love

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are an idealist Settle the issues in the love affair and consider new opportunities at work to prove diligence. Wealth will come in but pay more attention to the health. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2025: Wealth will come in and you may consider a vacation abroad with the family.

Minor frictions may impact the love life, especially long-distance relationships. Prefer safe monetary decisions and ensure you also meet professional expectations. Health will be mostly good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Keep arguments out of the relationship and shower affection unconditionally. You will see some fabulous moments today. The second part of the day is also auspicious to get the approval from parents and to make a call on marriage. Some love affairs require more communication and those who are traveling are required to call the lover to express their feeling. Single Capricorns may successfully propose today and married females should keep a distance from the ex-lover as this will seriously impact their marital life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while expressing opinions at team meetings. Some of your words may be mistaken by the seniors. IT professionals and copy editors may need to rework a specific assignment as clients want changes. Traders will have minor issues with local authorities. Some students who plan to go abroad for higher studies will also receive good news. Entrepreneurs may pick up the second part of the day to launch a new venture in new territories. Businessmen may also settle all issues with local authorities.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you may consider a vacation abroad with the family as the monetary status permits that. For those who are keen to invest money, property, land, and stock are good options. However, ensure you have the proper knowledge about the field before you invest. You may require financial helping a friend or sibling. Businessmen will receive assistance from partners and promoters which will help the business go ahead smoothly.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about stomach infections and it is good to give up outside food while travelling. Some children may have infections on the skin or eyes that will need medical attention. Pregnant Capricorns need to be careful while traveling. Seniors will develop respiratory issues which will need medical attention today. You should also be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)