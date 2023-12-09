Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 9, 2023 predicts business fortune

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, make challenges look simple

Show sincerity in the love life while performing brilliantly at the office. Both health and finance are good and make smart investment decisions today.

Be sensitive towards the lover’s needs and also prove the mettle at the workplace. You will see both health and wealth good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You are wise to know true love. Some claims of love may not be sincere and be careful to fall into the trap. Single Capricorns can expect surprises today. Female Capricorns may lose their temper in arguments and this can make things more complicated. Ensure you keep your family out of the arguments and do not hurl insults. Some relationships will turn into marriage. Married male Capricorns must stay away from extramarital relationships.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Professional success will bring in fortune. Utilize every opportunity at the office to gain good results. Some Capricorns will travel today for a job. Those who have interviews scheduled for today will see good results. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study. Some natives may see good prospects at the workplace, including higher positions as a reward for exceptional work. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to launch ventures today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good and this means you can fulfill many long pending dreams today. A property that was in litigation will come to you. Some male natives will need to spend an amount on vacation while it is advised to not make crucial investments in the stock market. Entrepreneurs will not find issues in raising funds. You’ll be able to repay old dues and will get government funds.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Health is good today and some Capricorns will also recover from old ailments. Those who are senior must be careful while having too much sweets. Avoid lifting heavy objects today and do not miss the appointment with a doctor. Maintain a healthy lifestyle packed with good food and exercise today. It is good to take care while traveling. Do not miss the medication and avoid risks in terms of health.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

