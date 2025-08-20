Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: You may require working additional hours

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your happiness is in following a disciplined life The relationship is at its best with many opportunities to express emotions. Professionally, you will have a packed day. Prefer smart money investment plans. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the troubles in your love life for a better day. At the office, you have a tight schedule. Financially, you are good today. No major health issue will also trouble you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You will see a bright day in terms of romance. There will be pleasant moments to cherish, and some females will also be happy to rekindle an old love affair. Single male natives will meet someone special while travelling or during an event.. Those who are planning to get married may take a call in the first part of the day. You should also keep the love affair safe from third-party interventions. Married natives will be happy to conceive.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Do not be too emotionally involved in the work, and instead be smart at the workplace. Take up new responsibilities that will test your professional mettle. You may require working additional hours. However, you must also be careful while making opinions or suggestions at team meetings. This is more crucial for those who are junior or new at an organization. Students need to pay special attention to academics to clear their examinations. Entrepreneurs will launch new ventures that will bring in good returns in the future.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. Avoid money-related discussions with siblings, which may lead to unpleasant moments. Some females will consider buying a car today. You may also plan a vacation abroad. Consider making smart investments, including in land, stock, and trade. You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

It is good to start the day with exercise. You may consider yoga or meditation to keep the mind cool and filled. Avoid outside food, as digestion issues may also come up today. Some children will develop skin allergies, while seniors may require medical attention for visual issues. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear your seat belt. You should also be careful not to bring the office pressure home, which may impact your mental health.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)