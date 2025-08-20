Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: You may require working additional hours

ByDr J.N Pandey
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 04:55 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Take up new responsibilities that will test your professional mettle.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your happiness is in following a disciplined life

The relationship is at its best with many opportunities to express emotions. Professionally, you will have a packed day. Prefer smart money investment plans.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the troubles in your love life for a better day. At the office, you have a tight schedule. Financially, you are good today. No major health issue will also trouble you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You will see a bright day in terms of romance. There will be pleasant moments to cherish, and some females will also be happy to rekindle an old love affair. Single male natives will meet someone special while travelling or during an event.. Those who are planning to get married may take a call in the first part of the day. You should also keep the love affair safe from third-party interventions. Married natives will be happy to conceive.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Do not be too emotionally involved in the work, and instead be smart at the workplace. Take up new responsibilities that will test your professional mettle. You may require working additional hours. However, you must also be careful while making opinions or suggestions at team meetings. This is more crucial for those who are junior or new at an organization. Students need to pay special attention to academics to clear their examinations. Entrepreneurs will launch new ventures that will bring in good returns in the future.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. Avoid money-related discussions with siblings, which may lead to unpleasant moments. Some females will consider buying a car today. You may also plan a vacation abroad. Consider making smart investments, including in land, stock, and trade. You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

It is good to start the day with exercise. You may consider yoga or meditation to keep the mind cool and filled. Avoid outside food, as digestion issues may also come up today. Some children will develop skin allergies, while seniors may require medical attention for visual issues. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear your seat belt. You should also be careful not to bring the office pressure home, which may impact your mental health.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: You may require working additional hours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On