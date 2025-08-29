Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Your commitment may be questioned at a team meeting by a senior
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: You may be assigned responsibilities that may sound unrealistic, but you will succeed in accomplishing them.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay energetic
The love life will be intact today. Resolve the issues at the workplace and consider crucial professional decisions. Both wealth & health will be positive.
The relationship will be mostly cool, and there will also be challenges at the workplace that you need to handle diligently today. Consider smart financial investments. Health is also good.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship will pass through some crucial moments today. There will be ego-related issues, and you should also be ready to face challenges in the form of external interventions. Your lover may not be happy with this. Avoid hurting the emotions of the lover. For married people, this is also a good time to conceive. Your love affair will get the approval of the parents, and you may also consider marriage this week.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
On the way to the office, phone calls from clients may disturb you as they are unhappy over specific things. Your commitment may be questioned at a team meeting by a senior, and this will mentally upset you. You may be assigned responsibilities that may sound unrealistic, but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Those who are in the notice period will get interviews lined up today. You may also brush up on your skills, as this will be helpful at client sessions.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in, and you may inherit a family property. Businessmen will clear long-pending dues. Some females will purchase gold and fashion accessories today. However, this is not a good idea. Instead, your preference should be smart investments, including gold and property. There will be an urgent need within the family for money, and you are expected to provide monetary assistance.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
No major illness will trouble you today. However, be careful of minor infections, including viral fever and throat pain. You may start the day with exercise, and diet is crucial, especially while travelling. Some females, especially those in the middle ages, develop breath-related problems as well as digestive issues. Children may complain about a headache or pain in the eyes.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
