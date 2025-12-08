Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 8, 2025: Avoid major monetary decisions today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Your seniors trust your mettle and will assign new responsibilities today.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Professionalism speaks for you

Resolve the issues in the love life and keep egos out, even while having disagreements. Display professionalism at work. Financial success exists today.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Overcome the relationship issues with a mature attitude. Be productive at the office, and ensure you handle wealth diligently. You are also good in terms of health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Do not curb the freedom of the partner, as it can impact the relationship. Possessiveness is not the symbol of a healthy love affair. Avoid egos in the relationship and be sensitive towards the partner. You both may prefer spending more time together. You should also be careful not to delve into the past, that may upset the lover. Married females will have communication issues with the parents of their spouse today. Single females may also get proposals.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive, but things will be on track as the day progresses. Those who hold crucial responsibilities may need to spend more hours in meetings and decision-making today. Your seniors trust your mettle and will assign new responsibilities today. Accept them to prove their caliber. Banking, healthcare, and IT professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Your seniors will be supportive in handling crucial challenges. Students will get admission to foreign universities.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Avoid major monetary decisions today. Despite you receiving good returns from previous investments, it is good to keep control over the expenditure. The second part of the day is also good for donating money to charity. You may need to contribute to a celebration at the college or office. You may buy a vehicle. Some females will renovate the house.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will create trouble. However, you need to be careful about your lifestyle. Today is a good day to give up sugar. You must also be careful while boarding a train. There can be issues associated with the chest, and you should consult a doctor. Some females will develop breath-related issues, and those who have pain in their joints must undergo a medical checkup.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today for December 8, 2025: Avoid major monetary decisions today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On