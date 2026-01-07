Capricorn Horoscope Today for January 7, 2026: Avoid monetary or property-related discussions with siblings

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a great day packed with fun You are emotional, but do not let it break you in your love life. Ensure you take up new challenges at the workplace. Minor financial issues will also come up. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Consider all positive ways to tackle the issues in the relationship. Your office life will be productive, and you should not hesitate to take up new tasks that will test your professional mettle. Both health and wealth demand more attention.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Take steps to resolve the troubles of the past in the love affair. Avoid arguments over financial issues in the relationship, as this can disrupt the flow of love. Ensure you give personal freedom to the partner, and this will strengthen the relationship. Some male natives will go back to their old lovers, but married persons need to know that this may hamper their family life. You can also discuss the love affair with your parents to get their approval.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The professional life will see positive moments. The second part of the day is good for coming up with innovative concepts at team sessions. But lawyers, judges, police officers, and revenue officers will have tough issues at the office today. You may think about expanding your business to new horizons, and new partnerships will become a reality. Job seekers can update their resumes on different job portals, and interview calls will start coming in the evening. Students must pay more focus on academics.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth may be an issue today. However, your daily life will go uninterrupted. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, but expected bills might take a little more time. Seniors may be serious about dividing the wealth among children. Avoid monetary or property-related discussions with siblings in the first part of the day. Your family may also have a celebration where you need to contribute.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your general health will be good today. However, those who feel uneasiness must consult a doctor immediately. Females must avoid adventure sports, including mountain biking and hiking, today. There can also be oral health issues, while children playing will develop bruises in the second part of the day. There can also be issues associated with professional stress. Spare time for yoga and meditation.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)