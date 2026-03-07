Edit Profile
    Capricorn Horoscope Today for March 7, 2026: A door of opportunities for job seekers

    Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Stand firm when you need to make crucial decisions on the job.

    Published on: Mar 07, 2026 5:12 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you never compromise on principles

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Do not let the tremors in the love affair grow out of control. Be sensitive to the requirements of the job today. Wealth permits major investments today.

    Stand firm when you need to make crucial decisions on the job. Your attitude during a love affair is crucial today. Cut down the financial expenditure today. Health is normal.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

    Look for options to find love today. You will come across someone special in the first part of the day, and this will work out especially for single natives. You may also reconcile with an ex-lover, but this should not impact the present relationship. It is good to be a patient listener. Your lover may also expect you to be romantic and expressive in nature. Married females should not have conflicts in their spouse's house.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

    You may develop job-related issues, which will also lead to stress and tension. This should not impact productivity. Be careful when you handle clients today. Your communication, both oral and written, is crucial in professional life. Those who handle finance and banking profiles must be careful about the calculations. Today is also a good day to clear job interviews. Students may also succeed in getting high grades. Businessmen may face challenges in the partnership, but there won’t be much financial trouble.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. However, some natives will have trouble related finds, when it comes to payments. You will win a legal dispute over property, which will enhance your financial situation. You may repay a bank loan today, while traders will see good returns. A sibling or a relative can be in financial trouble and may ask for your help. Businessmen should be careful while considering business expansions today.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

    Skip food with high oil and grease content. Instead, go for a meal packed with proteins, nutrients, vitamins, and required carbohydrates. It is also important to avoid driving in the late evening. Children need to be careful, as minor bruises may happen while playing. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life. You should also be careful not ride a two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol today.

    Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

