Capricorn Horoscope Today for October 6, 2025: Your professional approach at work may gain the support of seniors

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Always keep smiling Be sincere in the relationship and take steps to overcome the troubles at work. Settle the financial issues, and you should also keep a watch on your health. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Express your feelings today, and the response will be positive. Despite minor issues at work, you will meet the deadlines. You need to be careful about your financial status. Minor medical issues also exist today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be a caring person and spend more time with your lover. Those who are single may find a new interesting person, but analyze every factor before you propose. Do not delve into the past, and also provide personal space to the partner today. You may also introduce the lover to the parents for approval. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the marriage relationship, as this can seriously impact their married life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your professional approach at work will gain the support of seniors. Some IT, hospitality, banking, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad. You may also settle issues with the team leaders, and it is also good to brush up on the technical skills, which will benefit you at client sessions. Those who have recently joined an organization must be careful while making suggestions at team meetings, as this may invite unwanted attention. Businessmen may also pick the day to launch a new concept or idea.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues may impact the routine life. It is good not to blindly lend a big amount to a friend or sibling. You may also win a legal battle that will improve your monetary status. If you face hurdles in terms of investing, take advice from the experts. Some entrepreneurs will have partnerships that will benefit in raising funds. You can confidently launch new ideas, and funds will flow in from investors.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues, but they won’t be serious enough to hamper routine life. Viral fever, digestive issues, and rashes on the skin may be there. Do not compromise on the diet and have more fruits, salads, and nuts. You should also give up alcohol, which can harm the body in the long run. Some females will develop skin-related infections today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)