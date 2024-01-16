Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024 predicts big hurdles

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensitive and sensible, always! Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024. Be cordial with coworkers and also ensure you meet the expectations of the management.

Fortunately, your professional life will be normal and your love affair will see no big troubles today. Handle wealth smartly and health will also be good today.

Settle the minor romantic issues to have a happy day. New opportunities at the workplace will help you professionally grow. Both wealth and health are at your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

There can be differences in the opinions that need professional handling. Today, you will get attracted to someone at college, the workplace, in the neighborhood, or at a party or official event. The relationship will grow in the coming days. Some female natives will see an ex-lover playing an active role in their life but this will impact your existing relationship today. Married Capricorn natives will need to maintain a cordial relationship with their in-laws.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Despite the minor productive issues in the first part of the day, you will achieve the targets. A co-worker may raise objections against your ideas at a team meeting which may upset you. Be cordial with coworkers and also ensure you meet the expectations of the management. Those who are into human resources, finance, hospitality, copy editing, promotion, and animation will find new opportunities. The second part of the day is also good to attend interviews.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with care today. A previous investment will bring in a good return. You will be in a condition to buy jewelry today or to invest in property. Some Capricorns will be happy to renovate the home or even buy a new one. You should also be ready to spend on a legal issue as a sibling will be in trouble. Some Capricorn females will have money-related disputes within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No Major health issue will bother you. However, those who have diabetes need to be careful in the evening hours of the day. Some minor infections will keep children away from school. It is good to have a balanced diet, packed with fruits and vegetables. Be careful while driving at night.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

