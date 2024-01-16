close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024 predicts big hurdles

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024 predicts big hurdles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 16, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for Jan 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. There can be differences in the opinions that need professional handling.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensitive and sensible, always!

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024. Be cordial with coworkers and also ensure you meet the expectations of the management.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024. Be cordial with coworkers and also ensure you meet the expectations of the management.

Fortunately, your professional life will be normal and your love affair will see no big troubles today. Handle wealth smartly and health will also be good today.

Settle the minor romantic issues to have a happy day. New opportunities at the workplace will help you professionally grow. Both wealth and health are at your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

There can be differences in the opinions that need professional handling. Today, you will get attracted to someone at college, the workplace, in the neighborhood, or at a party or official event. The relationship will grow in the coming days. Some female natives will see an ex-lover playing an active role in their life but this will impact your existing relationship today. Married Capricorn natives will need to maintain a cordial relationship with their in-laws.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Despite the minor productive issues in the first part of the day, you will achieve the targets. A co-worker may raise objections against your ideas at a team meeting which may upset you. Be cordial with coworkers and also ensure you meet the expectations of the management. Those who are into human resources, finance, hospitality, copy editing, promotion, and animation will find new opportunities. The second part of the day is also good to attend interviews.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with care today. A previous investment will bring in a good return. You will be in a condition to buy jewelry today or to invest in property. Some Capricorns will be happy to renovate the home or even buy a new one. You should also be ready to spend on a legal issue as a sibling will be in trouble. Some Capricorn females will have money-related disputes within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No Major health issue will bother you. However, those who have diabetes need to be careful in the evening hours of the day. Some minor infections will keep children away from school. It is good to have a balanced diet, packed with fruits and vegetables. Be careful while driving at night.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
