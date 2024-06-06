Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 06, 2024 predicts new business deals

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love risks as they make you stronger Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy together. The official schedule will be busy. Both wealth and health will be positive. Avoid junk food & alcohol. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 23, 2024: The stars suggest that your love life could take an interesting turn today.

Go for the best moments of love. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. Both health and wealth will give you fabulous moments.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

New issues may pop up in your daily life. Do not insult the partner and always be trustworthy as once broken trust cannot be regained. Avoid arguments on frivolous things and instead shower affection and love. Be a good listener today and avoid delving into the past that may upset your lover. Marriage is also on the cards. Single Capricorns will see someone special entering their life today. An office romance may cause troubles in the marital life of male natives

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new challenges. A senior may try demoralizing you but do not give up. Healthcare professionals as well as IT persons may travel abroad for job reasons. Those who are in the notice period will also get new interview calls today, based on which they can plan the schedule. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers. Entrepreneurs may also launch a new concept or product this morning.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There will be no issues related to finance today and this paves the way to spend high. Some long-pending wishes could be fulfilled today. A sibling may be in urgent need of cash and might ask for your help. You may also contribute money for good deeds. You may require spending an amount for a celebration within the family or at the office. Today is also good to sign new deals with business promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Though you are free from senior ailments, you may stay away from junk food. This also includes oily stuff and aerated drinks. Instead, go for proper meals consisting of lots of fruits and vegetables. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems. Avoid risky games altogether today. Children may develop bruises while playing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)