Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 10, 2025, predicts work-related travels

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 10, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, 10 June 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Married females should stay away from ex-lovers.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a point to make today

Get into productive mode at the office & deliver the best results. Settle the relationship issues with an open mind. The financial life demands extra attention.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, 10 June 2025: Maintain a controlled expenditure and ensure you do not shell out much on luxury products. (Freepik)
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, 10 June 2025: Maintain a controlled expenditure and ensure you do not shell out much on luxury products. (Freepik)

Ensure you meet the expectations both at the office and in love. Both money and health demand extra care, but the routine life will be unaffected.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs will see tremors, and it is crucial to resolve them before things go out of control. The interference of a third person can be an issue in most relationships, while you may also consider introducing the lover to the parents to get their approval. Married females should stay away from ex-lovers, as this can cause serious trouble today. Those who are single can confidently propose to the crush, and the response will be positive.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to work will lead to positive results. The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews. Traders should not give an aggressive reply to a government authority, as this may create challenges. There are work-related travels, and those who are in the banking, finance, and accounting sectors need to be highly careful when doing the calculations. You may also face challenges in the form of non-cooperation from team members that may impact team tasks. Businessmen can sign new partnerships and can also launch new projects.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Maintain a controlled expenditure and ensure you do not shell out much on luxury products. You may purchase electronic appliances and even a vehicle today. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. However, do not blindly trust in financial affairs, and it is also good not to lend a large amount to a friend or sibling.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will come up. But some natives may have oral health issues or vision-related complaints that will require consulting an expert. You should also be careful not to take part in adventurous activities under the influence of alcohol. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities. Seniors should be careful while lifting heavy objects. Some children may develop bruises while playing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 10, 2025, predicts work-related travels
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On