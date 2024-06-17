Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts an auspicious time for marriage

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are good as a guide Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Ensure you settle the issues through talking.

Keep personal egos out of the love life today. Take up new responsibilities at the job to prove your mettle. Today, finance is a mixed bag. Health is also normal.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Devote more time in the relationship and resolve every professional issue with diligence. Your financial life will be normal and your health will also give you no trouble.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

No major tremor will occur today. But you need to talk more with your lover. Despite having a strong romantic relationship your partner may doubt your integrity which may hurt your feelings. Ensure you settle the issues through talking. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. You may also consider marriage as the day is auspicious. Do not get into extramarital affairs today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Some professional assignments will keep you busy. Be ready to work additional hours at the office. Your seniors will demand more commitment and you should take it in the right spirit. Today is not the time for confrontations. Handle foreign clients with extra care as any minor issue may impact the business. Entrepreneurs may develop minor issues with partners that may impact the money flow. Students must focus more on academics.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Some Capricorns will face the ire of friends for delay in the repayment but a few natives will also receive financial help from friends. Those who are into business will see issues with partners and this impact on fundraising. Do not trust people blindly on financial matters as you may get cheated. Today, you may also invest in property or speculative business but ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will impact the routine life. However, some Capricorns will have trouble related to breathing. Seniors should spend more time with friends or family. Those who have pain in the chest should consult a doctor. If you are keen on quitting smoking, this is the right time. Females may have gynecological issues and skin allergies.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)