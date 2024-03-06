 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts academic luck on cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts academic luck

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts academic luck

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 06, 2024 02:40 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for March 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major professional challenge will impact the day.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take risks as they are opportunities

Be careful to settle every love-related issue in your life. Utilize professional chances to prove your significance. Handle both wealth and health carefully.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024: Be careful to settle every love-related issue in your life.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024: Be careful to settle every love-related issue in your life.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Troubleshoot all love issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Be careful while you make expenditures. No major financial decision is encouraged today. You should also pay attention to health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to see success in your love life. Single Capricorns will meet someone special and will also propose to get a positive response. Females attending a celebration or function will invite attention and will also get a proposal. Your partner demands more time and ensures you both sit together to discuss the future. Female Capricorns are lucky to receive the support of parents today. Some Capricorns may get hooked up in office romance which if not properly handled may cause serious consequences.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenge will impact the day. You will see new opportunities to grow in your career. Those who are in search of their first job will be hired today for a good package. You can put down the paper today as the updated job profile on websites will bring in interview calls in a row. Some Capricorns will also get a hike or change in the role. Students will clear examinations while those who have applied for admission at foreign universities will receive positive news.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are not good today and this demands extreme care about expenditure. Refrain from taking decisions related to central financial involvement as your income could also get inconsistent and below your level of contentment. Also ensure that you don’t lend a huge amount to anyone as it may get stuck for an uncertain period, hampering the financial plans in the long run. Some entrepreneurs will clear all pending dues.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Have precautions related to health today. Some Capricorns will have pain in joints or even develop chest-related infections that will need medical attention. Those who are into sports may develop minor injuries. Children playing outside can develop bruises that will not be serious. Sensitive throat can be an issue and try to avoid eating fast food and aerated drinks.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On