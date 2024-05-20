 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts relationship twists | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts relationship twists

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 20, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for May 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Ensure you both spare more time for love.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ‘Never give up’ is your attitude

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. Some love affairs that are on the brink of separation will get a new lease of life.
Some love affairs that are on the brink of separation will get a new lease of life.

Today, get a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule and a strong financial base. No major medical issue will impact the routine life as well.

Ensure you both spare more time for love. Confirm the best results at work by giving the best performance. Both your wealth and health are good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will have minor twists today that will also lead to complications. Ensure you both spend more time together and also engage in open communication. Some love affairs that are on the brink of separation will get a new lease of life. Your attitude is crucial in the love life and a statement may annoy the lover who will also accuse you of being egoistic and arrogant. Avoid such disastrous situations with a diplomatic attitude.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Leave no scope for ego-related issues at the workplace. Those who have just joined an organization should be highly expressive to create an impact among their superiors. Be positive in communication and diplomatic in handling superiors. Your performance may lead to an appraisal or hike in the role. A crucial task will demand travel to the client’s office. Students may clear many competitive examinations and find a safe berth in prominent rank lists.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No financial issue will trouble you. Freelancing or additional jobs will pour in wealth today, which will help you buy gold, electronic devices, or even fashion accessories. You may also book flight tickets and make hotel reservations for a foreign trip. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Today is also good to buy property or renovate the house. Some fortunate females will win a legal dispute over property.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issue will trouble you. However, it is good to keep the health under watch. Senior Capricorns must ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Some natives may also develop throat infections and viral fever. Females working in the kitchen may develop minor cuts while chopping vegetables. Children may also develop bruises while playing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On