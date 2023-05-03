Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 3, 2023 predicts love affair begins today

Daily horoscope prediction says you are a man of principles

Here are Capricorn's 3 May 2023 daily horoscope predictions. Your career, finance, health, and romantic relationship are discussed in detail. Read to know more.

A new love affair will begin today. You’ll enjoy the new relationship. The office schedule may keep you busy but find time for your personal life. Avoid office politics and prove your mettle. Both finance and health would be a mixed bag today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Enjoy a new love today. Fortunately, a new relationship will start in the second half of the day. You may find a charming person at a function, office party, club, or while traveling. However, it may take a day to break the ice and wait to propose till then. Be sincere while expressing love. Those who are already in a relationship need to be more sensible and realistic. Introduce the lover to the family today for approval. You may also be serious about marriage.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Some additional tasks will keep you occupied throughout the day. You will be in charge of a new project. Always show the willingness to take up responsibilities as this will help during the appraisal period. Some crucial decisions will be made by you but there will be people to oppose them. Office politics may try to hurt your goodwill and your success lies in successfully eschewing it. While being busy at the office, you should not forget to balance your personal life.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Despite the initial struggles in the first half of the day, your business will get financial support from different sources. Entrepreneurs will get funds from both domestic and foreign clients. There can be a legal issue within the family and you would need to meet the expenses. Do not spend high on luxury but invest in safe options including mutual funds and fixed deposits. Gold is also a good investment option.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy diet today and avoid adventure sports. As per the horoscope prediction, you need to be careful while driving a car or riding a scooter, especially at night. Ensure you follow all safety rules. Some senior Capricorn natives may need medical assistance. Those who have a cardiac or kidney issue should be extremely cautious and must consult a doctor whenever feeling uncomfortable.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

