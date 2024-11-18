Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024 predicts new positions

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Rough sea makes a tough sailor Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. It is wise to come out of the love affair today for good reasons.

Make a sincere effort to resolve the crisis in the relationship today. Professional success will be at your side. Be careful related to both health and finance.

Settle the domestic issues and spend more time with the partner. Your performance in work will win accolades from seniors. Both health and wealth are good and this means you can make crucial financial decisions today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even while having a tough time in the love affair. Some females will be in toxic relationships and this can lead to a disaster today. It is wise to come out of the love affair today for good reasons. Spend more time together and talk more to resolve problems that exist in the relationship. The second part of the day is auspicious to propose. Female natives have high chances to conceive and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

You will be successful in attaining your professional goals. Express your opinions at meetings without hesitation. Your suggestions will have takers and this will also help you gain new positions. Those who are into IT, healthcare, architecture, animation, and design will have more opportunities to relocate abroad. Some entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals that will bring in good returns in the future. Some government officials will have to handle crucial tasks that involve serious risks.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there. However, the routine life will be unaffected. You may go ahead with the idea of investing in stock and speculative business. Some females will inherit a part of the family property which may also lead to issues with siblings. You may also pick the second part of the day to donate wealth to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds and you may also repay a bank loan.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues will be there. Those who have chest-related issues should be careful while lifting heavy objects at home. Females working in the kitchen should be careful about minor cuts and burns. Seniors may have a burning sensation and should consult a doctor. You should also quit alcohol for a healthy life.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

