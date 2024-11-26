Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024 predicts new tasks

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Struggles make you stronger today Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024. Ensure you meet the expectations at work. Both health and wealth are on your side.

Look for moments to celebrate in the love affair. Be sincere at work and this will give positive outputs. Keep your financial life safe and steady today.

Be sincere in love and you will see positive changes. Ensure you meet the expectations at work. Both health and wealth are on your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You should devote more time to the love affair and must consider sitting with your partner and expressing your emotions. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds. Those who have already proposed and are waiting for a response can be confident about a positive one. Female natives have high chances to conceive and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family. Those who are in long-distance relationships must have more communication and should also be supportive of each other.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Do not say no to new tasks at the workplace. Each new assignment will give me the opportunity to prove my professional mettle. A few healthcare and IT professionals will relocate abroad. Handle foreign clients with extra care as any minor issue may impact the business. The first half of the day is good to launch a new project. Your interaction with the client will be fruitful. Entrepreneurs need to keep authorities happy today. Traders may face license and policy-related issues today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Money can be a major factor today as you may have unexpected expenses. A medical emergency in the family would financial assistance. Take the initiative to settle a financial dispute within the family. You may see fortune in speculative business as well as online gaming. You may also buy new property or jewelry today. Some Capricorns will clear all pending dues while a legal suit over property will also be settled today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

The second part of the day will see minor troubles, especially related to the lungs or chest. Seniors may develop breathing difficulties. Those who love adventure sports should be careful and must keep a medical kit ready in the bag. Athletes and soccer players may have minor injuries today. Seniors may have urine-related issues which will need medical attention.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)