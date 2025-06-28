Capricorn Horoscope for 28 June 2025: A celebration on the cards

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up! Expect turbulence in the love life. Your attitude will work at the office and help settle challenges. Take health seriously today & handle wealth diligently. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Expect turbulence in the love life. (Freepik)

Resolve love-related problems and take up new job responsibilities. Be careful about finances as minor issues may come up. Your health is also not good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Minor frictions may happen in the name of a previous love affair. And it is wise not to respond to the partner’s allegations which otherwise may lead to serious troubles. Sit together today to resolve all crises through communication. A romantic dinner or a long night drive can make things easier in a relationship. Married male natives need to be careful about office romance as this may create issues in the family life. Some single females will receive proposals at the office, classroom, or while attending a function.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible when you are in charge of crucial tasks. You need to be responsible and also should deliver the best possible outcomes. A few projects may require professionals to spend long hours at the workstation. Graphic designers, animators, and civil engineers will be upset as the client may want to rework a project. Some clients may appreciate your performance today which may work in your favor during the appraisal process. Those who are on notice period may receive multiple interview calls and job offers.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. Some natives will have troubles within the family over property today. You may also have issues associated with payments while things will improve in the next few days. Seniors will be keen to resolve old financial disputes. Businessmen should be careful about new partners, especially when it comes to money. Some seniors will require spending for a celebration within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor medical issues today and seniors should be careful while using wet floors. Those who are diabetic must be careful about their diet. You may have complications related to your stomach. Females will raise concerns about skin allergies and oral health issues. Children may have cuts while playing but do not worry about it much. Viral fever and sleep disorders may also disturb you today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

