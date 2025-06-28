Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Capricorn Horoscope for 28 June 2025: A celebration on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 28, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Take health seriously today & handle wealth diligently.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up!

Expect turbulence in the love life. Your attitude will work at the office and help settle challenges. Take health seriously today & handle wealth diligently.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Expect turbulence in the love life. (Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Expect turbulence in the love life. (Freepik)

Resolve love-related problems and take up new job responsibilities. Be careful about finances as minor issues may come up. Your health is also not good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today 

Minor frictions may happen in the name of a previous love affair. And it is wise not to respond to the partner’s allegations which otherwise may lead to serious troubles. Sit together today to resolve all crises through communication. A romantic dinner or a long night drive can make things easier in a relationship. Married male natives need to be careful about office romance as this may create issues in the family life. Some single females will receive proposals at the office, classroom, or while attending a function.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today 

Be sensible when you are in charge of crucial tasks. You need to be responsible and also should deliver the best possible outcomes. A few projects may require professionals to spend long hours at the workstation. Graphic designers, animators, and civil engineers will be upset as the client may want to rework a project. Some clients may appreciate your performance today which may work in your favor during the appraisal process. Those who are on notice period may receive multiple interview calls and job offers.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today 

Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. Some natives will have troubles within the family over property today.  You may also have issues associated with payments while things will improve in the next few days. Seniors will be keen to resolve old financial disputes. Businessmen should be careful about new partners, especially when it comes to money. Some seniors will require spending for a celebration within the family. 

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today 

There can be minor medical issues today and seniors should be careful while using wet floors. Those who are diabetic must be careful about their diet. You may have complications related to your stomach. Females will raise concerns about skin allergies and oral health issues. Children may have cuts while playing but do not worry about it much. Viral fever and sleep disorders may also disturb you today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

 

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope for 28 June 2025: A celebration on the cards
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On