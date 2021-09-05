Capricorn Horoscope for Sept 5: You are a born leader

Capricorn

Recognition, respect and wealth are what Capricorns aspire to achieve in their life. Capricornians will shrug it off if you call them 'materialistic or money-minded.' If you want to be in the good books of a Capricorn, you must never insult them. Contrary to the obvious notion, they do value their relationships with others but, it is hard to gain their complete trust and love. Capricorn do understand and respect grand ambitions. They take calculative risks to achieve what they aspire. It is rare for them to miss something as they have a keen eye for details. They also love to lead a luxurious life and throw lavish parties. Keep a Capricorn around to experience life king size. Keep reading further to see the course the planets have charted for you.

Capricorn Finance Today

Investing in sports franchises and companies will afford you your luxurious habits. If you share your finance with your spouse, it will grow exponentially. A child may demand some luxuries that you may not be able to ignore.

Capricorn Family Today

Being the provider in your family, your children will come to you for help. You may have to spend a large amount of money helping them out. Your life partner will support you throughout the process. Visiting a spiritual place may fetch you the much-needed peace of mind.

Capricorn Career Today

Career is your utmost priority and, it's your life's mission to succeed. Well, today will bring you two steps closer to your goals. Be careful in your dealings with government projects. You will exhibit exceptional leadership skills.

Capricorn Health Today

The workaholic lifestyle of Capricorn born people may affect their health. Include relaxing processes like Yoga, meditation and running to boost your stamina, refresh your mind and induce an energetic current in your body.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your bond with your spouse is the most intimate and pleasurable one. Today it will be no different. Some of you may have to postpone your romantic holiday plan and spend your time at home.

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Royal Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

