Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for June 13,'22states,travel abroad

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is the right time to look beyond your comfort zone Capricorns! Your lucky star is likely to bring out your leadership skills. Some Capricorns can come into prominence as well. A close friend will lend strong support which will help you to achieve your goals. The family atmosphere will remain cordial and harmonious. You can reconnect with loved ones and enjoy a trip down memory lane. However, Relationships with spouses could go through a challenging phase. It is advisable to resolve the matters at the outset; else things may go out of hand. Students will perform well in exams and will taste success in achieving their goals. This is a favourable day to build upon your assets. It is a good time for the sale and purchase of land. Those Capricorns keen to travel abroad may come across positive developments. There are chances that you may set foot in a foreign land. You will emerge victorious in matters of litigation.

Capricorn Finance Today

Although, this period looks to be bright for your business, investing money and starting a new line of work is something you should stay away from. You are likely to retrieve the money that you had lent to others in the past.

Capricorn Family Today

Family members are likely to be understanding and supportive today. They are likely to give you ample space and not add any pressure. Some Capricorns can connect with old friends or relatives from other cities over the phone and enjoy quality time.

Capricorn Career Today

Work is likely to remain stable and satisfactory. Seniors are likely to give you more responsibility, as they trust your vision. This may give you a chance to prove your mettle and move ahead in your organization.

Capricorn Health Today

Your interest in the spiritual dimensions of life will increase and you will be curious to delve deeper into it. You will need to balance your water intake and also get back to physical activity to build stamina.

Capricorn Love Life Today

For married Capricorn natives, there could be minor issues with your partner. Avoid unilateral attitude. If you are single, you will feel a little emotional due to past experiences that you can’t get out of your mind.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

