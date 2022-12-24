Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 24, 2022: Know what planetary positions say

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, it may be a good day and you may focus on your career goals. Some may take resolution to quit an addiction and focus on healthy diet and exercise. Love life seems normal and you may try to do something to make it exciting. Singles may meet someone special today and this meeting can turn out a new chapter of your life. Some may start a fitness regime or rigorous diet in order to get back in shape. Breathing exercises may help control your mental stress.

This is going to be a moderate day on the family front. You may be concerned about job or education of your children. Research well and check paperwork before signing any property deal today. A trip with loved ones may turn out refreshing and relaxing experience. Everything seems in sync, but some financial issues may bother you today and compel you to borrow money.

How have planets planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today:

It is not a favorable day on the financial front. A business loss is indicated for some. You may have to blow your savings in order to save your business or cover this loss. Take tiny steps to get back on the right track.

Capricorn Family Today:

It may be a moderately auspicious day. Sibling may shift abroad to earn more money. Parents may buy or upgrade a vehicle. Your wife may not be in a good mood today, so give her space.

Capricorn Career Today:

Some may take huge loans to expand a business. Some may make changes to their work or job. Freshers may explore job portals or visit recruitment agencies to get good job offers.

Capricorn Health Today:

It’s a moderate day on the health front. You may be all set to take some aggressive steps to improve your physical and mental health condition.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

This is a moderately favorable day. You may plan something special for your beloved, but your partner may not show up due to other commitments.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON