Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022: Opportunities galore

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is an excellent day to grab wonderful opportunities on the career front. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get appreciation from clients for your determination and leadership skills. Freshers may find multiple sources to mint money. Financial stability may allow you to make some big investment decisions and exploring real estate market. Some may also start home repair or renovation work today. Some issues are indicated on the love front. You should try to sort them out, otherwise it may turn into a big issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Family front seems satisfactory and joyful. Arrival of someone may keep you happy. Homemakers may plan a religious event at home. A family picnic is also indicated. Things are going great, but you should be careful on the health front. Some chronic health issues may make you feel dull today and leave you tired by the end of the day.

How have planets planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today:

The day can be a mixed bag for some. You may offer financial help to someone close. Some good property deals may seem tempting. Some may buy modern office furniture.

Capricorn Family Today:

A delightful aura is indicted at home. You may get chance to spend quality time with siblings and cousins. An old friend may drop by and make you feel nostalgic by sharing old memories.

Capricorn Career Today:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Freshers may get chance to work with reputed firms. Experienced professionals may get promoted at work. Those who are working in government sectors may get transferred to desired locations.

Capricorn Health Today:

It may not be a favorable day as you may feel under the weather. Some may also feel dull and find it hard to concentrate on anything. You should try home remedy to get instant relief.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

Those who have been trying long-distance things, may find it a bit tedious. An ego fight is indicated between you and your beloved. Things may be normal soon, fret not.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON