Capricorn Horoscope Today, February 2, 2023: Salary hike expected

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It seems to be a good day for the Capricorn natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says , you may get some good returns on your prior investments. Those waiting for a salary hike may get it this time. The day can be a bit hectic for freelancers or graphic designers. You may get some indications to start a regular workout routine. Focus on a healthy lifestyle and diet. Family members will have a great time together and come together to celebrate a ritual. Some may face mild challenges at the workplace but overall, the day may not be much disappointing.

Those looking for a residential or commercial property may get some good options today. Try to be empathetic with your partner as he/she may not be in a good mood.

How have planets planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today:

Things may go as per your expectation on the financial front. A business loan may get sanctioned with ease. Old clients may reach you and you may receive a lot of business orders.

Capricorn Family Today:

Kids or spouse may surprise you by doing something pleasant. An old friend may call you and take you down to the memory lane today. An elderly may give you valuable advice that may help you maintain work life balance.

Capricorn Career Today:

Some may plan to restart an old or family business. Property dealers may have a favorable day. New work opportunities may come your way.

Capricorn Health Today:

You may be more disciplined and focused on your fitness goals. Some may feel under the weather and think about relaxing today. A trip may bring you an amazing experience today.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

This is not a good day, so avoid making any plans for the day. Singles may not find suitable partner. Committed couples may feel lack of spark in their love life. Interference of someone in your love life may create troubles for you and your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

