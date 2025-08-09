Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: Manifest with the number 4

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, life is not always a straight game Troubleshoot the relationship issues and ensure you give the best results at the workplace. Consider the financial status to make smart monetary investments. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Keep your love affair free from arguments and be a good lover. Professional performance will be good. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Spare more time for love and keep your partner happy. Ensure you do not impose your feelings on the lover. You both may plan a vacation this weekend, and there will also be support from the parents. Some love affairs may not be productive in the first part of the day. However, you will see many positive changes as the day progresses. A romantic relationship will work based on mutual respect. Married male natives should keep a distance from office romance.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive, and this may invite the ire of seniors. You should also be careful about office politics that may bring trouble. Those who are into engineering, mechanical, and hospitality trades will not be rewarded as expected. But this is temporary, as your career will see progress in the coming days. You may face a tiff with your partner, and it is crucial not to let things get out of hand. Students attending competitive examinations need to pay more attention to the details.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you are good today, and this will reflect upon your lifestyle. You may prefer smart investment decisions that include stock and speculative business. However, it is good to avoid lending a large amount to a friend or relative. There can be a legal dispute over a property, and you would need to spend an amount on it. However, the verdict will sooner be in your favor.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will come up. However, some seniors will have body aches, and there will also be trouble with digestion today. You should also be careful about your lifestyle today. Avoid traveling to hilly areas if you suffer from a sore throat or body aches. Females need to be careful while working in the kitchen, as minor burns may happen.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)