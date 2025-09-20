Capricorn Horoscope Today for September 20, 2025: A vacation this weekend

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks raise your spirit Resolve the disputes in the relationship today. You must also consider the new professional risks to be productive today. Control the financial expenditure. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve every issue in the relationship through communication. Strive to give the best professional outcomes. No serious financial issue exists, but health is a concern.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Some relationships will demand compromise, and those who are traveling must connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings. Value the relationship and plan a vacation this weekend, where you may also take a call in the future. The second part is crucial for single natives who may come across someone special. It is also good to keep a distance from arguments in the relationship. Some married females may conceive today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

You will also have trouble with office politics, and a senior may question your commitment. Government employees can expect a change in location, while lawyers, healthcare, animation, and banking professionals will have a tough schedule. Those who have job interviews scheduled for the day can be confident about the result. Some businessmen will choose the first part of the day to launch a new idea or concept. Entrepreneurs handling manufacturing or construction businesses may also take a call on a partnership. Students will also crack examinations without much difficulty.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

It is wise to have control over the expenditure. You may spend on electronic appliances, but ensure you avoid major investments in the stock market. Some females will succeed in clearing financial disputes with friends. Take steps to resolve the property dispute in the family. Businessmen will clear all outstanding dues and will also repay a bank loan. Students will need finance to pay tuition fees for higher studies.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your health will see minor issues. It is crucial to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Spend more time with the family and ensure you also get proper sleep and exercise. Some natives may develop back pain, migraine, and sleep-related issues today. You should have control over your diet and consume more fruits and vegetables. You may consider giving up tobacco today. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports, including underwater activities, today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)