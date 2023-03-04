Capricorn Horoscope Today, March 4, 2023: Have fun with family

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Fortune blessed you with financial stability today! Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you may get your hands on a lucrative online deal. The time looks right for investments and new ventures. Your mind may also feel quite energized today and ready to take on new situations. It’s a good time to work out and build stamina in your body. Things might take a rough turn at work today as a fight with a colleague puts you in a foul mood. You may have to rise above petty politics and focus on your goals. Things seem quite comforting at home as your family takes care of you and you’re each and every need. You may get to spend some time with your favorite cousin or sibling this time. Love may not be the top most priority today, Capricorns, as you get busy with other aspects of life. This might create a dull atmosphere in your love life. Booking a trip to the mountains may give you the necessary time with your partner.

Capricorn Finance Today

Fortune favors the bold Capricorn natives! It’s time to think about leveraging your financial assets by kickstarting investing. You may have to learn a little bit about the financial market to understand stock, shares, and real estate.

Capricorn Family Today

Family time is going to be a good time. You may get to spend time with your favorite cousins and siblings this time. Your favorite relatives are likely to drop in to say hey! It’s time to create joyful memories with your loved ones.

Capricorn Career Today

Students wanting to clear a competitive exam may struggle to concentrate. Those in job can feel a little distracted because of a colleague’s mischievous behavior. Those in business may come to know about some nefarious activities in their office.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health seems blessed today as you radiate happiness and laughter. Sun basking and spending some time in nature might just be what you need. It’s a good time to put on those shoes and go for a run.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may tend to ignore your love life as you are immersed in other aspects of your life. Taking out some time for the special one can really bring in the lost spark and passion around.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

