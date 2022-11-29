Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 29, 2022: Students need to buckle up

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns can welcome healing energies into their life. You're probably going to give spiritual healing a shot when it comes to your physical health. Both your mental and physical health could benefit from this. Daily Astrological Prediction says, capricorn natives' home front is probably quite satisfying. Taking good care of the people you love can make their lives easier. Nonetheless, you may face difficulties in the workplace. Be wary of subordinates who may pose a threat to your organization. Your money situation won't change. You may be unable to make enough money, even if you have a lot of potential income sources. Capricorn natives are likely to have a stimulating and exciting love life. Travelling abroad, even if only for a short time, can often bring about a sense of relief and calm. One possible source of massive wealth for those involved in real estate. Capricorn Students may need to buckle down and study harder as exam time draws near.

Capricorn Finance Today

It seems like things are going reasonably well financially for Capricorn natives. You might be able to get some money from a family business. You may have enough money to buy not just the basics but also some luxuries.

Capricorn Family Today

Back at home, you may organize a family reunion, where you can finally meet all those distant cousins and aunts and uncles you've always wanted to meet. An evening with loved ones can be a welcome break from a hectic work week for Capricorn natives.

Capricorn Career Today

Avoid damaging your professional reputation by missing deadlines at work. Don't let an excellent advancement chance pass you by. The key to success in the workplace is learning how to handle chaos gracefully.

Capricorn Health Today

Everything with your health seems to be fine, Capricorn natives. If you do become ill, however, your robust immune system should help you make a speedier recovery. Participating in sports and other activities on a regular basis, in addition to meditating, is likely to improve your mental and physical health.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your relationship may be the source of your greatest joy, at least romantically. But, on the other hand, watch out that you don't start any fights or arguments with your significant other. In the long run, this could disrupt the peace in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

