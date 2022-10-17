Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Prioritize family goals

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

As long as Capricorns keep a positive attitude, the stars will align in their favour today. You need a strategy to ensure you keep your competitive edge as you work. You are your own person, so stop putting yourself down and start standing up for what you deserve. Some Capricorns could see a return to financial stability and a new influx of cash. In order to avoid disputes at home, you should prioritise your family goals. You're likely to put in extra effort into the area of your romantic partnership that brings you the most joy. The benefits of trying something new for fitness and flexibility are real and worth exploring for Capricorn natives. Today is a beneficial day for Capricorn students and could present several opportunities. You could visit a place of worship, which could spark a spiritual interest in you. It may help you determine where to focus your attention in order to make changes that will improve your life.

Capricorn Finance Today

Capricorn natives doing business in partnerships may be able to recover from previous losses. You can then plot out your company's future growth. It's possible that some of you also add to your wealth. You can also get back any money you've loaned out in the past.

Capricorn Family Today

Be adaptable in your approach on the domestic front. This could help maintain harmonious relationships with near and dear ones. Do your best to finish up any pending housework and avoid putting it off any longer. The inability to do so may cause conflict.

Capricorn Career Today

There's a good chance today may be a turning point in Capricorn individuals’ professional life. You may remain very proactive and devoted to your work. In order to succeed professionally, you may need to keep up the pace at work and finish before the deadline.

Capricorn Health Today

It's likely that you have a lot of tenacity and willpower when it comes to maintaining your fitness. It's possible this will aid in your health. Don't let the time go by without making the most of your athletic abilities. Your fitness levels may also rise in the near future.

Capricorn Love Life Today

If you're looking for love, today is the day. The feeling of closeness and affection may remain strong among committed Capricorn partners. Today is perfect for sneaking away for a memorable time together. Even better, plan a surprise candlelit dinner complete with soft music for your partner to enjoy after a long day of work.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

