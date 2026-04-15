Career Horoscope Today for April 15, 2026: This is a good time to build confidence and expand your reach.

You may benefit from working closely with others. Agreements, teamwork, or client interactions will bring positive outcomes. Mutual understanding in professional relationships will strengthen your progress. Avoid working in isolation today.
Crystal Remedy: Use Green Aventurine with Rose Quartz to attract harmonious partnerships and balanced financial growth.
Your efforts are being noticed, and you may receive appreciation or visible progress. This is a good time to build confidence and expand your reach. Use this phase to establish credibility rather than becoming complacent.
Crystal Remedy: Use Sunstone with Citrine to enhance confidence, visibility, and financial success.
A fresh idea, project, or opportunity may emerge. Take initiative and act on inspiration, but remain consistent. Starting something now can lead to long-term financial growth if handled with discipline.
Crystal Remedy: Use Carnelian with Clear Quartz to boost creativity, clarity, and action.
You may feel content with your current progress or achievements. This is a good time to appreciate your work while planning ahead. Stability now can lead to greater financial expansion if managed wisely.
Crystal Remedy: Use Citrine with Pyrite to attract abundance and maintain financial growth.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More