Horoscope Today for Rat (Years 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Enjoy your fun side today, as fun and laughter, as well as a carefree environment, will restore your gleam. Once again, do not run away from enjoyment. Always live from your heart. Within the professional domain, a word from your father or some wise old man could be all you need to succeed. Keep your ears open and your thanks in check. On a personal note, some will walk the walk and not talk the talk with an absence of peace. Chinese Zodiac Horoscope Today for April 09, 2025

Horoscope Today for Ox (Years 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Attend to your physical self today, and slow down for a second and listen. A little rest looks tempting, doesn't it? The clouds of financial gloom still loom around, but do not despair, as something good is in the process. Focus on little yet important things, such as reducing unimportant expenses or setting a few minor targets for yourself. Every step will count. In itself, stay high-spirited and calm, and keep a close watch on the wallet.

Horoscope Today for Tiger (Years 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Be a little more aware of what you do with your money today, ensuring your tomorrow is free from further debt. Your heart will always find its way back to your family, so be generous towards their importance. Some might hurt your relationship, small but no big deal, for a calm word and patience to fix that. This day calls for blending love with wisdom, audaciousness with care. Keep your confident smile on and let the zeal that is in you smooth the way.

Horoscope Today for Rabbit (Years 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Yours is the time to let yourself shine, so go ahead and invoke in your own health and look for some extra tender loving care sometime today. Some very subtle changes could mean a lot already. Being close to your family is lighting up your heart; they remind you what the absolute world means to you. If you are burdened with a heavy heart, go and confide in your life partner or your best friend. Their support will truly feel like warm light showing you the way.

Horoscope Today for Dragon Rabbit (Years 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Some words are better left unsaid today- the ones that pop into your head and are spoken too quickly could even cause tension with somebody close to you. Keep your cool and choose words of kindness even when everything is at a boiling point. Money might be running away quicker than you expected today, but do not let that take away your luster. Be hopeful for a better tomorrow, because new abilities may await you.

Horoscope Today for Snake (Years 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

You have a great opportunity to give back today. Try some volunteering- you will not only help those in need but will, in the process, glance at your life with a fresh view. Today’s energy could gently lift your sadness or your heaviness. This is the moment to take a breath and fill your lungs with hope, releasing the grey vibe around you. Stay connected, give up much of your time, and let kindness flow through your vessel. The light you feature today will shine right back to you.

Horoscope Today for Horse (Years 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

It's time to face unfinished issues, all the more so in your relationships. Whether you're dealing with a simple misunderstanding or emotional baggage from times long past, making an exchange will bring peace. Someone wise—could it be a spiritual mentor?—is perhaps listening to your whispers somewhere. Listen to them well. This is your healing and growing moment, hand in hand with the people along your path.

Horoscope Today for Goat (Years 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Just hold your purse tightly today. A surprising twist could lead to a loss, so think twice before you make any major move. Do not be down about it now. The people who love you will give you a happy spirit and remind you of what really counts. With a peaceful mind, anything is possible, as such a state will deepen the bonds that hold you up. So go with care, hold your ground, and let peace carry you through whatever the day may throw at you: This day is yours!

Horoscope Today for Monkey (Years 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

There is much that the power of creativity can accomplish for you today, and so please feel free to engage your imagination in a hobby or project that has long been in your thoughts. Your mood will lighten, and you will feel energized. See if you find yourself more receptive to money from where you least expect it. It may be a trivial money gain or a brilliant proposition that is yours for the taking. Just be vigilant and ready.

Horoscope Today for Rooster (Years 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Today, there may be a flare of discord in your heart, yet don't let it get the better of you. Focus on your health or career because you will find the strength where you were least expecting it. Your divine charm is aglow today, so connect with someone new or strengthen the bonds of friendship if you already have any. The day desires for you to make it count, even though you start to lag a little, so be sure to hold your head up high.

Horoscope Today for Dog (Years 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Love might throw surprises at you today in the kindest form; words said or sweet gestures can fill your heart just as full. Love is in the air, and you want to drink it all in. At the same time, watch yourself with regard to how the world sees you. Your calm yet potent self-confidence is magnetically drawing forth your tribe. This is a day to either shine on its own or with the ultimate grace–let your heart lead you, and the whole day will seem magical for you!

Horoscope Today for Pig (Years 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Such little or maybe big demands can instantly test patience within any family setting today. Pigs are stubborn and strong, far beyond that, in their essence. If frustrations seem to roll in and inflate a little, even a heart-shaped hope of good charms, good humor, and a sweet little surprise of money could come to your rescue. Not much perhaps, but it stands to bring a whiff of fresh air. Soft answers, let's breathe, and here and there enjoy small wins.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

