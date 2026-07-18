Corporate layoffs: Can astrology and meditation help people cope with career uncertainty? Experts explain

Corporate layoffs can leave people dealing with much more than financial stress. Losing a job often brings uncertainty, self-doubt and anxiety about the future. While career experts usually advise updating resumes, networking and learning new skills, some people also turn to meditation, astrology and tarot to find emotional balance during difficult times.

Read how experts can help people with career uncertainty with the ongoing layoffs in the corporate world. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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To understand why these practices are gaining attention during periods of career uncertainty, Hindustan Times spoke to healing experts and astrologers. They say these approaches are not a replacement for practical career planning but may help people process emotions, regain clarity and navigate uncertainty with greater confidence.

How meditation may help reduce layoff stress?

According to certified energy healer and founder of Thinkliving, Ruchira Puri Pujari, layoffs can push the mind into a survival mode, making decision-making more difficult.

"Layoffs can trigger a deep fear response, putting us in fight-or-flight and making it difficult to think clearly or make balanced decisions. Research shows that meditation improves the functioning of the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for decision-making, emotional regulation and cognitive thinking, helping restore clarity during stressful times," she says.

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{{^usCountry}} Pujari explains that in her practice, meditation helps people identify the deeper beliefs behind their fears. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pujari explains that in her practice, meditation helps people identify the deeper beliefs behind their fears. {{/usCountry}}

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"In meditation, as we connect to consciousness, what I call the Light in my book, Find the Light That Hides in You”, we're able to see these beliefs with greater awareness and transform them at their source. This helps people respond to uncertainty not from fear, but from a place of inner clarity, trust and possibility," she adds.

Can astrology offer perspective during career uncertainty?

Astrology cannot determine whether someone will lose or find a job, but some practitioners believe it can help people understand challenging phases from a broader perspective.

Astrologer Aanjana Dharmesh Bhah shares that career setbacks should not always be viewed as failures.

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"Not every career setback is a failure; some are cosmic redirections toward greater alignments. Astrologically, the planets offer deeper insights into the cycles of your life, helping you understand what the future may hold. That awareness may give you hope, clarity and the patience to navigate challenging situations."

She also reminds people that difficult phases are temporary.

"Phases don't last forever. The stars don't make your decisions; they illuminate the direction toward better opportunities, growth and new beginnings."

Why tarot cards are gaining attention during career changes?

For many people, losing a job can also affect confidence and identity. Tarot and mind coach Maaninii Shah believes this is one reason some individuals seek guidance through tarot.

"Career uncertainty is rarely just about losing a job. It's about losing certainty."

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She says layoffs often trigger an emotional response beyond financial concerns.

"Layoffs don't just create financial uncertainty. They create an identity crisis. That's where Tarot cards give people a space to pause, process their emotions and reconnect with their strengths. When uncertainty clouds judgment, tarot explores possibilities, challenges limiting beliefs, and enables decision-making from clarity rather than fear."

Practical action still comes first

Experts agree that spiritual practices work best when they complement practical steps rather than replace them. Meditation may help reduce stress, while astrology and tarot may encourage reflection and emotional resilience. However, career recovery still depends on taking action through job searching, networking, improving skills and seeking professional guidance when needed.

Disclaimer: This article explores how some people use these practices for emotional reflection and coping during career uncertainty.

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